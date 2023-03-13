Le crunch: BBC boss Tim Davie and Gary Lineker were once Walkers allies

0 Shares Share

As the national crisis over Gary Lineker and Match of the Day – one which has involved the prime minister and even some important people – “inches to a conclusion,” according the Independent – it may be worth reminding ourselves that Lineker and embattled BBC director general Tim Davie (probably) know each other pretty well.

Not initially from shared responsibilities at the Beeb but from Pepsico which Davie joined as VP of marketing in 1993 and Lineker in 1994 as the face of Walkers Crisps ads. Lineker has made over 150 ads for Walkers including his favourite, ‘Salt and Lineker’ in 1995.

Should have been obvious to Davie that Lineker plays for keeps.

Update

Lineker’s back, pending a “review of guidelines.” There’s a thing..