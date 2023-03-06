Kellogg’s hymns 25 years of breakfast clubs

0 Shares Share

Kellogg’s has been supporting breakfast clubs for kids in the UK for 25 years and Leo Burnett, which has a sure touch with these homely efforts, has made a film to celebrate it.

Featured is the Sacred Heart Primary School from Islington, part of Kellogg’s Breakfast Club network. John Lane, executive head teacher says: “Our breakfast club provides a lifeline to both the children who attend and their parents. We’re incredibly proud to have our school featured in Kellogg’s new advert and to showcase our amazing pupils.”

So there you go. Well done Kellogg’s.

MAA creative scale: 7.