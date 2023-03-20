John Lewis shortlists three for trophy ad account

0 Shares Share

John Lewis has shortlisted three agencies – Saatchi & Saatchi, Wonderhood Studios and an as yet unnamed team from WPP – for its account formerly with adam&eveDDB. At A&E John Lewis was arguably the country’s most famous ad account, despite being a relatively small spender compared to other retailers.

John Lewis, which is facing trouble on all fronts, didn’t have that big a choice. A&E declined to repitch while many others have or are competing for other retail accounts. New Commercial Arts, Mother and VCCP are involved in a three-way tussle for Sainsbury’s. Uncommon has B&Q while Leo Burnett and Lucky Generals are similarly conflicted.

WPP handles Boots, which might well be seen as a competitor, but that’s through an entity called The Pharm and the holding company seems to have persuaded Boots and John Lewis that it can create another quasi-independent entity.

Saatchi has a good recent new business record, with BT the shining example, while Wonderhood, the agency set up by former Channel 4 and St Luke’s boss David Abraham with Alex Best as CEO, has made a name for itself in a short time on clients including Starling Bank and Motorway.