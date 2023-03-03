Indie agency Dude wins Affinity Petcare in three-way pitch

0 Shares Share

Affinity Petcare has appointed independent agency Dude:London as its pan-European creative agency. Dude has won a three-year contract in a pitch against Lola Mullenlowe and PS21. The account was formerly with DDB. Media stays with Arena Media.

Dude:London will work on Affinity’s Natural Specialty Business Unit brands in key countries Spain, UK, Italy, France and Portugal.

Affinity NSBU digital and media marketing manager Carles Navarro says: “DUDE has shown strong capabilities on the main areas we needed to evolve such as strategy, planning process and consumer understanding. The team structure also helps us to warranty the cultural fit we were looking for due to our wide portfolio of brands and markets.”

Dude: London MD Francesca Spitali says: “From the very beginning, the Affinity team have been an absolute pleasure to work with. We appreciate their openness and collaboration, which has allowed us to truly understand their business and goals. Our team at DUDE:London is pumped to dive into this challenge of revolutionizing the pet food market in key countries across Europe and making a real impact in the industry.”

Based in East London, Dude also works for Trainline, Campari and Puma.