0 Shares Share

What do you do when someone copies your ad? White label it of course, so everyone can have a go.

This is what French retailer Grand Frais and agency Rosa Paris decided to do (instead of reaching for a lawyer) when Monoprix Qatar nicked one last year.

The Grand Frais logo was removed from all the film’s shots one by one so, now, all competitors can easily insert their own logo and reproduce the “masterpiece” for themselves.

MAA creative scale: 8.