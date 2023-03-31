Global CCO Fred Levron quits Dentsu Creative

0 Shares Share

Dentsu Creative CCO Fred Levron has left the Japanese agency group. Dentsu says: “By mutual agreement, Fred Levron will be leaving dentsu. Creative remains a critical cornerstone of our strategic vision for Dentsu. We thank Fred for his energy and commitment to the transformation of Dentsu Creative and wish him success in his next challenge.” Levron has no so far commented.

Levron’s departure is not wholly unexpected: dentsu has re-organised, bringing International into the main dentsu fold with Wendy Clark, hired from DDB, also leaving at the end of last year as her job, in effect, disappeared. Clark recruited Levron (both below.). Another of her key hires, global chief strategy officer Alex Hesz from DDB, changed his mind and decided to stay put.



Dentsu has won a number of accolades during Levron’s brief tenure including Agency of the Year at last year’s Cannes International Festival of Creativity and a pride of Lions for Vice Media’s ‘The Unfiltered History Tour.’ It also won a coveted place on Apple’s creative roster.

Finding a similarly high profile global CCO is likely to provide a challenge, to put it mildly.