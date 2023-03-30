Funny cuts both ways: EA Sports and Rustlers

0 Shares Share

We haven’t had many ads this week -does anyone make them any more? – but we’ve found a couple. First up EA Sports from 20something.

Watched it twice and still haven’t the faintest idea what it’s about – have you?

This one for Rustlers from Droga5, directed by Jeff Low, hails from 2020 but it’s getting heavy airing in the UK now.

D5 has produced some weird and not always wonderful efforts for Rustlers but this 30-second version is both (the original longer one including a faux funeral is, well, too long.)

A David Kolbusz reminder perhaps.

MAA creative scales

EA Sports: 2.

Rustlers: 8.