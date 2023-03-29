Dude London expands with creative hires

0 Shares Share

Independent creative agency Dude London has hired Grey Creative Director Tomas Gianelli (below) and a made series of further creative hires to join the growing team after a number of new business wins.

Gianelli’s experience with international brands such as Carlsberg and Nestlé, and national clients like Very.co.uk complement the Dude client line up of international and national clients including Affinity Petcare, Trainline and Campari.

Gianelli will work directly with ECD Curro Piqueras and London CEO Francesca Spitali.

Piqueras says: “Tomás comes to DUDE at the right time to do great things and make DUDE London Thrive. His experience at some of the world’s top agencies will be key to leading a department of ten talented creatives from eight nationalities.”

Chilean-born Gianelli worked at Ogilvy, BBDO and Ponce in Buenos Aires for local, regional, and global clients. He was at Mother BA for over five years, before moving to London where he helped set up a new agency, TheOr, backed by the original founders.

Also joining the expanding creative team are Marta Morientes and Vic D’Andrea from MediaMonks. Pietro Soldi joins as head of art.