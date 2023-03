0 Shares Share

Consultancy R3 has released its latest agency “family tree” (below.) Those with eagle eyes may be able to read it all, others may have to rest on the conclusion that the big agency groups have a heck of a lot of components (help is at hand on R3’s website here.)

Reminds us that running an ad holding company must be like herding cats. From this standpoint they don’t look like the most efficient structures. Self-styled ‘Power of One’ company Publicis still has a lot of bits, it seems.