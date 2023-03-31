Dentsu and OOH Capital form long-term global strategic partnership

0 Shares Share

Dentsu International and OOH Capital, the specialist Out of Home advisory consultancy, have launched a commercial partnership focused on delivering mutually beneficial solutions for brands, retailers, municipal authorities and other key OOH stakeholders.

The partnership will reinforce the OOH service platform of dentsu International by integrating the expertise and services offered by OOH Capital across a diverse range of consultancy services, ranging from asset evaluation and commercialisation to the application of data and technology to help smart cities.

A significant area of focus is working with dentsu International’s broad base of retail and commerce brands to drive seamless, sustainable and rewarding shopper experiences.

Dentsu global head of Out of Home Ben Milne says: “OOH Capital’s world leading consultancy services can now be accessed from dentsu. OOH Capital is known for its leadership, deep industry knowledge and experience in the OOH industry, and this partnership offers strong support for our business.”

OOH Capital chairman Tom Goddard says: “ I know that we will be able to deliver real added value for dentsu clients across the whole Out of Home spectrum and we are delighted to be entering into this new partnership with such a far-sighted and ambitious marketing and media media group.”