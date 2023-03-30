Dark Horses finds the Ascot in everyone

0 Shares Share

Royal Ascot hoves into view at the end of June (the week after Cannes if you’re that way inclined) with its usual daft ceremonies including the Royal Family parading down the racecourse – will Andrew get a ticket?)

Dark Horses is on the case this year with a campaign – ‘the Ascot You’ – showing people in everyday life dressing as (some) do for Ascot (you only need to wear morning dress if you’re in the Royal Enclosure and you probably aren’t.)

Steve Howell, ECD at Dark Horses, says: “There’s a magical transformation that happens to everyone that attends an Ascot event, from getting dressed up, to feeling the thrill of the races, it’s a place where you can be whoever you want to be. The Ascot You is all about celebrating that release from within and how it can resonate into your everyday life.”

Ros Robinson, head of marketing at Ascot Racecourse says: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Dark Horses, the team truly captured the essence of Royal Ascot and the experience of attending a race day in the creative. This was borne out of a clear understanding of our business opportunities and how to deliver them through our marketing communications.”

Actually it’s not bad, an absence of hoorays and the horses get a look-in.

MAA creative scale: 5.5