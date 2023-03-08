Conservatives go for hard-hitting messages around immigration policy

0 Shares Share

Rishi Sunak’s ambitious attempts to “Stop the boats” and lay down the law over immigration have been backed up immediately by some pretty scary-looking social media posts.

At the same time, Gary Lineker is under fire for comparing the crackdown to Nazi Germany, with the BBC already indicating that he needs to pipe down, while the Telegraph and the Mail are calling for his resignation.

These posts are doubling down on a hard line policy. Whatever your politics, it’s hard to see so much divisiveness — although some would argue that it’s doing its job in distracting from the other issues at hand, and taking the heat off next week’s budget.