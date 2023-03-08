Don't Miss

Conservatives go for hard-hitting messages around immigration policy

Posted by: Emma Hall

Rishi Sunak’s ambitious attempts to “Stop the boats” and lay down the law over immigration have been backed up immediately by some pretty scary-looking social media posts.

At the same time, Gary Lineker is under fire for comparing the crackdown to Nazi Germany, with the BBC already indicating that he needs to pipe down, while the Telegraph and the Mail are calling for his resignation.

These posts are doubling down on a hard line policy. Whatever your politics, it’s hard to see so much divisiveness — although some would argue that it’s doing its job in distracting from the other issues at hand, and taking the heat off next week’s budget.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

