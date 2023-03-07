Don't Miss

Coca-Cola brings classic works of art to life in new global “Masterpiece” campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall

This romp through famous works of art, all passing a bottle of Coke (taken from a Warhol picture) around, makes for an unlikely but entertaining film with a bonus game of “name that painting” thrown in to keep your attention.

The film and content are by Blitzworks, a “dynamic creativity” consultancy set up by UK ad legend John Pallant of BMP, CDP and GGT fame with Marcus Brown and Ajab Samrai. With WPP agency David and the holding company’s dedicated Coca-Cola unit, OpenX. Directed by Henry Scholfield for Academy.

Pratik Thakar, global head of creative strategy and integrated content for Coca-Cola, said: “‘Masterpiece’ is not a story in which Coke appears… Coke is the story. True to the spirit of the brand, a diverse collection of artwork spanning multiple genres, geographies and generations comes together to uplift a slumping teenager. Creating human connection and bringing enchantment to everyday moments is what ‘Real Magic’ is all about.”

There’s also an online gallery for those who want to learn more about the art on show, which includes work from Munch, Van Gogh, Vermeer, JMW Turner, as well as contemporary artists from around the world.

Good to see a “veteran” of the industry at the creative centre of such a high profile campaign.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

