Cadbury celebrates cornershop heroes with new ‘win-win’ campaign by VCCP

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 hours ago 0

VCCP’s latest work for Cadbury, “The big win-win,” is designed to encourage people to support their local corner shop.

It’s a prize draw, and if you buy a qualifying Cadbury’s chocolate bar (which is most of them), you can enter online to be in with a chance of winning a cash prize for yourself and a nominated independent retailer.

Victoria Grzymek, senior brand manager at Cadbury, said: “Corner shops play a vital role in our communities and they deserve the recognition for getting us through tough times. Cadbury is about enabling acts of generosity and bringing people together, and this campaign was based on the insight that winning together is better.”

As well as the 15” social media film, there’s plenty of POS material and special packaging to promote “the big win-win,” all created by various branches of VCCP. Cash sums of £500 and £1000 will be handed out at intervals until mid-May, adding up to a total giveaway of £150,000.

VCCP is constantly finding new expressions for Cadbury’s values and its “brand purpose,” which is a sure sign that they came up with a strong idea in the first place.

MAA creative scale: 7

 

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

