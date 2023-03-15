Cadbury celebrates cornershop heroes with new ‘win-win’ campaign by VCCP

0 Shares Share

VCCP’s latest work for Cadbury, “The big win-win,” is designed to encourage people to support their local corner shop.

It’s a prize draw, and if you buy a qualifying Cadbury’s chocolate bar (which is most of them), you can enter online to be in with a chance of winning a cash prize for yourself and a nominated independent retailer.

Victoria Grzymek, senior brand manager at Cadbury, said: “Corner shops play a vital role in our communities and they deserve the recognition for getting us through tough times. Cadbury is about enabling acts of generosity and bringing people together, and this campaign was based on the insight that winning together is better.”

As well as the 15” social media film, there’s plenty of POS material and special packaging to promote “the big win-win,” all created by various branches of VCCP. Cash sums of £500 and £1000 will be handed out at intervals until mid-May, adding up to a total giveaway of £150,000.

VCCP is constantly finding new expressions for Cadbury’s values and its “brand purpose,” which is a sure sign that they came up with a strong idea in the first place.

MAA creative scale: 7