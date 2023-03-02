BBH wins Candy Crush Saga

0 Shares Share

Mobile games company King has appointed BBH to the creative account for Candy Crush Saga, the match-three puzzle game with over five trillion levels played.

King’s brief will see BBH create a new brand platform for Candy Crush Saga for the US and UK markets this summer.

King associate brand director Amy Kilty says:“We’re thrilled to be working with BBH on a new brand positioning for one of our most popular and well-known brands, Candy Crush Saga.

“Having recently celebrated 10 years since the hit mobile game first landed on our screens, it’s important for us to continue building on that success by establishing a unique brand and personality that will set us up for the next ten years and beyond. We’re excited about the work and the direction of travel we’ve seen from BBH.”

BBH ECD Helen Rhodes says: “Working on one of the most popular mobile games of all time is hugely inspiring for us. We’re looking forward to helping the team at King take the Candy Crush Saga brand to the next level.”