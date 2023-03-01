BBH USA publishes children’s book in defiance of Florida ‘Don’t say gay’ bill

0 Shares Share

Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis – author of the infamous “Don’t say gay” bill – has written a book called The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival, published by Harper Collins, which lays out the threat to America presented by woke culture and elites.

In response, BBH USA and Alliance LGBTQ for Youth has published a children’s book called The Courage to be Truly Free: Coco’s Blueprint for Self Revival. The book is aimed at very young children, and bookstore readings are planned for Florida, which makes the project riskier than the average agency “purpose” drive.

Kasia Canning, Executive Creative Director at BBH USA, said: “The most dangerous thing that can happen is we stop talking about the bills that hurt people the most. This book is our attempt to re-spark outcry and remind America’s youth that we haven’t forgotten or given up on them.”

The book is available on Amazon as a paperback or on Kindle, and is free for download from a dedicated website.