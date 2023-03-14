Audemars Piguet refreshes brand platform with Publicis Luxe

0 Shares Share

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Swiss watch will set you back about $110,000 (if you can find one – they’re all limited editions) so why are they advertising on telly, well YouTube? Media agency says no!

Must dig out that old one I’d forgotten about.

Anyway here they are, courtesy of Publicis Luxe, with a new brand platform – ‘Seek Beyond,’ explained thus: “The end of the path is where we begin.” With a gaggle of hipsters floating through the air (having reached the end of the path, presumably.)

Actually they’re probably a pretty good investment and don’t cost as much as a new Range Rover with all the bells and whistles.

Working for Publicis Luxe must be fun – wonder if they get samples from their clients?

Nicely done, apart from the foggy language but that’s everywhere these days. Global branding and all that.

MAA creative scale: 6.