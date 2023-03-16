Asahi Super Dry appoints 180 Amsterdam to global creative

0 Shares Share

180 Amsterdam has won a four-way pitch for Asahi Super Dry, with a brief to create a fully global campaign for the Japanese beer brand. The business was previously held by Dentsu Creative.

Asahi, which kicked off the pitch process last September through The Observatory, plans to emphasise the beer as a premium product and to position it as inspired by modern Japan.

Asahi was first developed in 1987 after the Japanese brewer was inspired by the popularity of rice wine sake to develop a crisp, dry beer that works well with food.

In recent years, Asahi Super Dry has achieved a more global presence under the management of Asahi Europe & International. The brand has built a number of international partnerships including the Rugby World Cup 2023 (to be held in France this autumn) and UAE-based City Football Group, owner of 11 clubs including Manchester City, New York City and Mumbai City.

Diana Simon-Bruns, global head of brand at Asahi Super Dry said: “The team at 180 Amsterdam demonstrated the type of fresh integrated thinking and collaborative spirit that we need. We look forward to working together to further grow Asahi Super Dry’s footprint around the world.”