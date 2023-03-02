All In recruits Young Lions for agency inclusion survey

0 Shares Share

The advertising industry’s inclusion initiative, All In, led by the Advertising Association, the IPA and ISBA, has launched a new campaign created by 2022 UK Young Lions winners, James Danson, Art Director, Havas Lynx Group and Glenn Scholefield, Copywriter, TBWA\MCR, to promote participation in the second All In Census on March 15.

The winning creative campaign depicts a work schedule featuring instances which highlight common discriminatory behaviour in the workplace.

Media space has been donated by owners including JCDecaux and Ocean Outdoor and planned by Out of Home specialist Talon, with support from Propeller Group.

AA commercial director and inclusion lead Sharon Lloyd Barnes says: “This powerful campaign created by James and Glenn, 2022 Young Lions winners, gives real, uncomfortable insights into the lived experience of some of our industry colleagues right now. It brilliantly brings some of the All In findings to life in an emotive way and highlights the critical need for everyone working in advertising and marketing to fill in the All In Census on March 15. We hope it helps encourage the broadest participation possible to help continue to build a workplace where everyone feels they belong.”

Are agency people really so crass and beastly? Suppose we hacks only see them on their best behaviour.