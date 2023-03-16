AB InBev is first to be named Cannes Creative Marketer of the Year two years in a row

Cannes has named its Marketer of the Year for 2023 and AB InBev is the first company to win the accolade twice in a row.

As the holder of the title last year, AB InBev won 49 Lions, including one Grand Prix and 10 Gold awards. The Grand Prix was for creative effectiveness, and was awarded to Michelob Ultra for “Contract for Change,” an organic farming initiative.

Perhaps more importantly, AB InBev has demonstrated that an ongoing commitment to creativity makes business sense: the company achieved an all-time high in sales volume in 2022.

AB InBev, which owns more than 500 brands including Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Corona, also won 40 Lions and two Grand Prix the the combined 2020/21 awards.

Simon Cook, CEO of Cannes Lions, said: AB InBev have raised the bar once again and embedded a culture that ensures continued success is inevitable. This win bucks the trend and demonstrates an on-going commitment to creativity as a driver for growth… They’ve also scaled, using the best practice established in the US as a blueprint for their approach across other markets.”

Michel Doukeris, CEO of AB InBev, said: “This is a testament to the creativity of our entire marketing organisation. Investing in organic growth is our number one priority and this recognition of creativity further demonstrates our brand building excellence.”

Other recent winners include Microsoft (2020-21), Apple (2019), Google (2018) and Burger King (2017).