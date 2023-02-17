WPP boosts ecommerce creds with Stripe deal

0 Shares Share

WPP CEO Mark Read says he wants to be the world’s most creative “transformation” company. It’s certainly becoming an energetic player in ecommerce with 13,500 employed worldwide and a new deal struck to become a “consulting partner” in the Stripe Partner Ecosystem (SPE), payments in other words.

Whether this constitutes creative is open to debate; there’s certainly a lot of ecommerce transformation going on at WPP.

WPP says more than half of retail sales are online these days so partnering with Stripe is sensible to stay ahead of the game. It says the two will “engage in strategy and consulting to help clients with a range of initiatives including digital transformation, new product launches, e-commerce design and development, mobile applications and payments infrastructure. WPP will receive early access to new product releases and go-to-market strategy in addition to receiving support from Stripe’s team of commerce and payment experts.”