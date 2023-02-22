Don't Miss

Would I lie to you? Andys test seven creative directors

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, PR 14 hours ago 0

The Advertising Club of New York believes in getting in early in the awards season, offering Andy entrants a free next entry if they don’t go on and win another big award later in the year.

So it’s enlisted R/GA to make a revealing film, lining up seven US creative chiefs to take a polygraph (lie detector) test asking them what they think of Andys as well as other creative director concerns. A pretty good line-up from FCB, Mischief, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, Pereira O’Dell, Joan Creative and, naturally, R/GA.

