Would I lie to you? Andys test seven creative directors

The Advertising Club of New York believes in getting in early in the awards season, offering Andy entrants a free next entry if they don’t go on and win another big award later in the year.

So it’s enlisted R/GA to make a revealing film, lining up seven US creative chiefs to take a polygraph (lie detector) test asking them what they think of Andys as well as other creative director concerns. A pretty good line-up from FCB, Mischief, Ogilvy, Wunderman Thompson, Pereira O’Dell, Joan Creative and, naturally, R/GA.