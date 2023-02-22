Don't Miss

Wavemaker wins $50M global Back Market brief ahead of US expansion

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News 11 hours ago 0

Back Market, the French tech reseller that makes some memorable ads with Paris agency Buzzman, has appointed Wavemaker to its $50m global media business after a pitch that began last October.

The WPP agency will drive Back Market’s US expansion plans, as well as working across its existing markets in Europe – including the UK which is a key focus for the brand this year.

Alexandra Walker, director of global media at Back Market, said: “Recruiting our future customers with the right message at every stage of their purchase journey is key to fulfilling our ambitious plans for future growth and category-creating mission.”

Alastair Bannerman, global client president at Wavemaker said: “Our attitude of ‘positive provocation’ is a great match for Back Market’s ambitious growth trajectory. The partnership reflects our credentials as the right strategic partner for the scale up sector.”

Founded eight years ago, Paris-based Back Market wants to lead the transition towards a more circular economy.

Wavemaker has recently been winning lots of these fintech/new economy type businesses, including Square, SeatGeek, Zwift, Coinbase, InPost, Mettle, Flink, FreeNow and TikTok.

