Don't Miss

Uncommon wants to ‘save sex’ with new condom brand

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sex is dying, according to Uncommon, which wants us all to do it a lot more and use their new Sex Brand condoms while we’re about it.

The condoms are made from sustainable sources, and for every million we buy, they will donate a million to the parts of the world that need them most, starting with Uganda in partnership with NGO’s SafeHands and Reproductive Health Uganda.

Nils Leonard, Uncommon co-founder, said: “Porn has never been so readily available, dating apps are actually pulling us apart, not together — we have literally lost the ability to speak to each other in bars — it’s insane. Sex Brand is here to help stop the death of sex and have a meaningful impact on the world too. We set-up Uncommon to create brands people wish existed and this aims to do just that.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.