Uncommon wants to ‘save sex’ with new condom brand

Sex is dying, according to Uncommon, which wants us all to do it a lot more and use their new Sex Brand condoms while we’re about it.

The condoms are made from sustainable sources, and for every million we buy, they will donate a million to the parts of the world that need them most, starting with Uganda in partnership with NGO’s SafeHands and Reproductive Health Uganda.

Nils Leonard, Uncommon co-founder, said: “Porn has never been so readily available, dating apps are actually pulling us apart, not together — we have literally lost the ability to speak to each other in bars — it’s insane. Sex Brand is here to help stop the death of sex and have a meaningful impact on the world too. We set-up Uncommon to create brands people wish existed and this aims to do just that.”