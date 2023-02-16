Don't Miss

Three line up for Sainsbury’s creative

Sainsbury’s seems to have covered most of its options as it looks for a new creative agency with New Commercial Arts, VCCP and Mother shortlisted. The business is moving from Wieden+Kennedy, which declined a repitch.

New Commercial arts already works on Tu and Habitat for Sainsbury’s, VCCP is one of the top two UK agencies by billings and a new business-fuelled engine with about 700 staff while Mother, arguably the most consistently creative of all the bigger agencies, has come tantalisingly close to winning a Sainsburys-sized whopper in recent years.

Ogilvy, which has been handling some tactical work for Sainsbury’s, will be disappointed.

Such an account can make or break an agency. W+K has done a pretty good job for Sainsbury’s, as it did before for rival Tesco, but, arguably, the agency has gone backwards over the period. Big energy-sapping supermarket accounts tend to take you over.

