The7stars scoops People’s Postcode Lottery £66m media

Most big media accounts these days are the preserve of the holding company behemoths, mostly because they have an international dimension.

So the People’s Postcode Lottery with an annual budget of £66m in the UK was a juicy opportunity for a home-grown contender and the7stars has duly delivered, winning the business from Carat in a pitch handled by MediaSense.

PPL has made a big impact, currently fronted by Jason Donovan, rather outdoing the National Lottery with its cheap and cheerful impact. So far it claims to have raised more than £1 billion for charity.

PPL MD David Pullan says: “We saw three great pitch presentations, but the7stars stood out – throughout the process – as the right partner for the next phase of People’s Postcode Lottery growth.

“The7stars’ team brought an approach that was channel-agnostic, people-first and data-driven, with a commitment to ideas, agility and strategy pulled through to media deployment. We are delighted to bring them into our business.”

Agency CEO Jenny Biggam says: “We have loved learning about People’s Postcode Lottery – an incredible organisation whose players have already raised over £1 billion for good causes. They are an ambitious advertiser with a huge future ahead and we look forward to working with them.

“The pitch process was expertly handled with valuable feedback, insight and rigour at each stage of the process, and we are delighted by the result.”

So she should be, it’s a whopper.