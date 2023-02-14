Super Bowl: The Farmer’s Dog eats all those celebrities

0 Shares Share

When the world zigs, zag wrote Barbara Noakes for BBH all those years ago and little-known (hitherto) Farmer’s Dog seems to have swept the Super Bowl ad stakes – topping USA Today’s Ad Meter among others – with a David & Goliath ad eschewing celebrities (unless the dog becomes one) and frantic attempts at humour.

Probably came as a welcome relief.

Dogs (and horses like Bud’s Clydesdales) have often played well in the Super Bowl but data-driven advertisers this year thought they knew better. But what do they know?