Start breeding again says Kraft Heinz as baby food market runs out of Italians

Here’s a call to action that should resonate with every red-blooded Italian: the birthrate is falling dramatically and so soon there won’t be any new kids. So get on with it!

We paraphrase somewhat but that’s the message from Kraft Heinz baby food brand Plasmon in Adamo 2050 (Adamo’s the little boy’s name), a new campaign from agency Dude timed with a big government initiative.

Plasmon head of marketing Francesco Meschieri says: “It is becoming increasingly necessary for brands to take a stand on relevant social issues and start implementing concrete projects to trigger change. Plasmon, which has been at the side of parents in Italy for more than 120 years, cannot consider demographic decline as an exogenous variable and wants to highlight and address the various problems affecting young people and new families.

“The Adamo 2050 platform has the ambition of bringing both companies and institutions around the same table, with the aim of being able to formulate tangible proposals that guarantee everyone, should they so desire, the possibility of building a family.”

Dunno what exogenous means but you get the point. Kraft Heinz in Italy considered exiting baby foods a few years back – no wonder if the market is disappearing.

Nice film though (don’t forget to turn on the subtitles.)

MAA creative scale: 7.5.