Scott Ewings: how AI will revolutionise customer experience

2023 has been widely hailed as the year of AI, with businesses across the world racing to capitalise on breakthrough innovations in machine learning and natural language processing. The speed at which new AI technologies are being adopted is perhaps best illustrated by ChatGPT, Open AI’s new chatbot, which reached more than one million users within five days of launching.

ChatGPT can write emails, blog posts and even code within a matter of seconds, making it an extraordinarily powerful tool. With the potential to transform a variety of sectors including advertising, marketing and digital experience, where should we start?

Improving customer experience through AI

Basic AI technologies such as chatbots are already starting to transform the ways customers interact with brands and organisations online. Not only are chatbots equipped to handle large amounts of incoming customer requests, they’re also increasingly proficient at generating personalised responses tailored to the needs of each individual customer.

The upside for customers is they can access information quickly and easily without having to pick up the phone or wait for a written response from a customer service agent. Gartner estimates that by 2025, 30% of outbound marketing messages from large organisations will be synthetically generated, giving human customer service employees leeway to focus on more complicated and time-consuming requests that cannot be handled by an AI.

The time that organisations save by automating routine tasks can also be used to develop new digital strategies that optimise customer experience.

Unlocking the power of data

Data clearly plays a vital role in the world of digital marketing and customer experience. Drawing on customer data can help organisations develop sound business strategies, as is demonstrated by green search engine Ecosia partnering with TPXimpact to create audience profiles to underpin their brand messaging and product extension strategies. However there is no point in trying to unlock the benefits of AI if you haven’t got the basics right with data.

As organisations grow in size and gather more data, it becomes increasingly difficult to make sense of all the data across the organisation. However, by clearly categorising and cleaning data they can lay the grounds for training AI algorithms in the future and reduce the risk of making mistakes further down the line.

The future of customer experience

In times of rapid technological advancement, fierce market competition and changing customer needs, businesses need to deliver an excellent digital experience to maintain a competitive edge. While AI is still in its relative infancy, its potential applications are exciting. But organisations must evaluate the deployment of AI carefully. As with any new technology, we’re going to see rushed applications. Approached the right way, AI has great potential to have a positive and useful impact as an experience touchpoint.

Scott Ewings is chief experience officer, TPXimpact.