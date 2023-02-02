Priority Pass media for Cheil, Estee Lauder goes to Brainlabs

0 Shares Share

Cheil has won the global media performance account for Collinson’s Priority Pass, described as the world’s original and leading airport experiences programme.

Collinson works with leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups on airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement and insurance.

Also in media, Brainlabs has won Estee Lauder’s UK and Ireland business from long-serving incumbent Manning Gottlieb OMD. Estee Lauder’s brands include Clinique, Mac and La Mer.

Collinson global marketing and brand director Helen Wynne says: “We were looking for one global agency that could deliver on executing a singular global vision but with local execution, and we believe we’ve found the ideal partner in Cheil.

“They demonstrated their strategic approach to performance media and technology without compromising on brilliant basics, and we were impressed with their leadership and authenticity throughout the process.

“Set against the macro backdrop of the recovery of business and leisure travel to pre-pandemic levels, we’re looking forward to maximising the opportunity to cement our position as the leading airport experiences programme globally.”

Estee Lauder UK and Ireland president Sue Fox says: “I would like to personally thank MG OMD for their successful collaboration and partnership over the years. My team and I are very much looking forward to working with Brainlabs on our UK and Ireland media planning and buying account.”

Brainlabs global CEO Daniel Gilbert says: “This is an incredibly proud moment for Brainlabs. The Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland is synonymous with prestige beauty and transformative products and we are excited to work together to further revolutionise their communications with both new and existing consumers, via our digital-first and data-led approach.”