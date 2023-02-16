OMG wins £140m global Philips household account

0 Shares Share

Omnicom’s OMG has won Philips Domestic Appliance’s global media planning and buying. PDA is now private equity owned and the remit includes kitchen appliances, coffee makers, climate control systems, ironing and floor cleaners. The business moves from Dentsu’s Carat which has handled it since 1996.

PDA spends about £140m globally so it’s no longer in the first rank of advertisers but it’s a decent win for OMG which has won a number of such reviews recently.

PDA’s head of media Alex de Ruwe says: “With OMG we have found a media partner that enables our growth and enables us to achieve our ambitious goals. OMG’s tech, tools and talented people take media to the next level through integration, standardization, automation, simplification and innovation. We look forward to a good and long-term cooperation with our new agency.”

Media is clearly becoming rather complicated these days although the hardy perennials of buying better and cheaper surely still obtain. OMG has laid great emphasis on things like automation recently and it seems to be paying off.