New National Lottery operator Allwyn adds media review to creative cliff-hanger

0 Shares Share

New UK National Lottery operator Allwyn (there’s a hostage to fortune) is reviewing its media account as it remains embroiled in an endless creative pitch between Leo Burnett and VCCP for its creative account.

Allwyn is due to take over took over as lottery operator from Camelot with adam&eveDDB currently handling the creative account (below). Dentsu’s iPropect is currently Allwyn’s media partner. Ebiquity is reportedly handled the pitch.

Leo Burnett and VCCP were named as the final two creative contenders before Christmas and it’s unusual to a race down to two to take so long. The National Lottery is one the Uk’s biggest non-retail accounts, billing around £60m under Camelot.

Payment terms will be an issue with such a large contract and, in other spheres, it’s not unusual for the whole process to be re-started when an early decision isn’t made. Leo Burnett and VCCP will be hoping that’s not the case here.