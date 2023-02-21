New Commercial Arts wins broadband challenger CityFibre

0 Shares Share

New Commercial Arts has won CityFibre, a new kind of broadband wholesale supplier backed by some big players including Goldman Sachs. It claims to be the UK’s largest independent full fibre infrastructure platform, aimed at homes and businesses, schools, hospitals and GP surgeries.

Broadband is not one of the UK’s shining lights with major provider BT’s Openreach and other suppliers like Virgin Media continually under fire.

As is often the case these days, such wins are announced when the first work breaks to avoid tipping off the competition that something’s afoot and NCA’s first campaign for CityFibre is a lively effort, telling us the competition “sucks.”

NCA x CityFibre – Full On from NCA London on Vimeo.

CityFibre CMO Dan Ramsay says: “We are thrilled to be launching this campaign that will shine a light on the world class digital infrastructure CityFibre is building. Full fibre connectivity will serve as a launchpad for transforming the way we work, how we consume media, and keep us better connected with friends and family.”

NCA CCO Ian Heartfield says: “We’re absolutely delighted to be involved in the first CityFibre campaign. The simple, comedic analogy we have created will help the brand stand out in a category filled with cliches.”

