Nescafé goes full sustainability in new global coffee campaign by Publicis Worldwide

Publicis Worldwide and Nestlé have fully committed to the environmental/sustainable route in a new global campaign for instant coffee which carries the line, “Expect more with every cup.”

It seems like they have done their homework: Nestlé’s instant coffee was invented as a way to make use of leftover coffee beans, and the ads claim that it’s 100% responsibly sourced.

Meritxell Alegre, Nescafé Pure Soluble Business lead zone Europe, said: “Consumers want to know what brands are doing now, not only what they are going to do in the future. We needed to show tangible evidence of our commitments and achievements from beans to cup.”

It’s a bold move for a multinational company like Nestlé, which has 2,000 brands, to bet everything on sustainability – there’s many a slip twixt the cup and the lip, as they say – but the campaign paints an appealing picture of the world as it could be.

They don’t say whether this ad has been put through Nestlé’s new compulsory AI tool, which ranks creative work for its suitability on different platforms and highlights the key elements needed for maximum ROI – but it does tick a lot of boxes.

MAA creative scale: 6.5