MSQ’s Brave Spark wins Which?

MSQ creative agency Brave Spark has won a “major brand refresh” for not-for-profit UK consumer champion Which? after a pitch. The work spans above-the-line ads and digital channels. Brave Spark will work alongside media agencies Goodstuff and Brainlabs.

Which? director of audiences, brand and communications Neil Caldicott says: “Our brand refresh is a really exciting and important step forward for Which? and we’re delighted to be working with Brave Spark on it.

“Consumers have never been more in need of trusted, independent advice and with a modern, refreshed brand and a sharp consumer proposition Which? has a big, bold message to share. Brave Spark’s creative thinking and approach is exactly what we need to do just that.”

Brave Spark business director Rebecca Vickery says: “As consumers, we are all flooded with advice, most of which can lead to more questions and uncertainty. It’s why our team feel passionate about launching a refreshed Which? proposition to provide UK consumers with trusted answers they need now more than ever before.

“It’s a brilliant brand, a once in a generation brief and another example of Brave Spark’s ability to deliver unexpected, distinctive and insight driven creative for modern brands who need to accelerate change in their performance.”

Brave Spark joined MSQ in 2021. The agency has since won work from Zalando, Asics, Cancer Research UK and PensionBee.