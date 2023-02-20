Mother’s ‘Friendly Faces’ welcome Ukrainians to the UK

0 Shares Share

A year on from the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, 150,000 Ukrainians have moved to the UK in search of a safe place to live.

As a gesture to help them feel at home, Mother has produced a series of “Friendly Faces” stickers featuring popular Ukrainian cartoon characters, including some from the animated series Mavka who featured in a previous welcome drive.

In November, Mother took creative lead on an episode of popular BBC pre-school animation, Hey Duggee, which featured Ukrainian songs and characters to help break down the language barriers.

For the younger children at pre-school and nursery, the strangeness can be daunting, and 32% of them don’t even get any English language support.

The stickers are available free of charge from friendly-faces.org.