More Super Bowl – are these the ten funniest ads?

Another test of true dedication for a Monday morning: MediocreFilms’ llama thinks these are the ten funniest Super Bowl commercials. Mostly films about making commercials? Avocados from Mexico is pleasingly messy.

And there’s more of the early breaking ones here.

MAA’s early verdict? Noisy – and not necessarily in a good way.