Michelob Ultra shanks Super Bowl spot

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media

Sooner or later someone will tell us which Super Bowl ads – or, possibly, celebrities – performed best. Much pre-game publicity focussed on Serena Williams as a tyro golfer for Michelob Ultra, with Succession’s Brian Cox. A riff on the old golfing movie Caddyshack.

No idea which agency, if any, was involved – Mullenlowe? Anyway they do say that agencies sometimes struggle with big name celebs, reluctant to tell actors, for example, not to ham things up. Back in the day CDP used to be brilliant at corralling actors – think Joan Collins and Leonard Rossiter for Cinzano. Maybe it’s a lost art.

Serena’s OK.

MAA creative scale: 4.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

