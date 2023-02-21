McCann London strengthens creative with three top hires

0 Shares Share

McCann London has boosted its creative resources with the appointment of Regan Warner from Ogilvy as executive creative director, leading the creative department and reporting to joint CCOs Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson. Warner previously worked at McCann.

Warner (above) is best-known for her L’Oreal and British Vogue’s ‘The Non-Issue’ with Jane Fonda (below), tackling preconceptions about ageing and Dove’s As Early As Five, about natural hair discrimination.

The agency has also hired creative directors London alumni Jacob Gjelstrup Björdal and Jim Nillson who join from NordDDB. The two worked at McCann in London from 2015-19 on award-winning XBox among others and teamed up at Australia’s Clemenger BBDO.

CCOs Doubal and Thomson say: “We pride ourselves in attracting an unfair share of the world’s best talent, and welcoming back talent no less fills us with joy. Regan is a dynamic, inclusive leader and a powerhouse of irrepressible talent. Jacob and Jim are creativity rock stars in their own right – titans of their trade. Parting once was bittersweet, that all three have now chosen to rejoin McCann is a huge moment for us and the agency, and testament to the strength of our creative culture.”

ECD Warner says “This is my third time at McCann and there’s a reason for that. Finding brand truths and pushing the boundaries of meaningful storytelling is in McCann’s DNA. That DNA runs through my creative soul and keeps calling me back to this incredible network of peers and friends. I’m truly obsessed with this craft and bringing the best out of people in an inspiring culture in which great ideas can happen.”