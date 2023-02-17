MAA Ad of the Week: Stephen Graham in Adidas Spezial

0 Shares Share

There should have been a Super Bowl Ad of the Week this week but, unless we’ve missed it, there isn’t. CMOs after a budget for next year’s show may struggle.

Instead it’s Adidas, which has also been a bit hit and miss with its marketing over the years. Kanye West – miss.

This one, directed by Peter Croker for &SON films, is definitely a hit although it could have been a lot of hippie nonsense on mystical old Iceland. Wisely they’ve signed up British actor Stephen Graham, of Line of Duty fame, who does gritty like no other – even when he’s going swimming in an Adidas Spezial cap or musing on the relationship between the earth and the sky.