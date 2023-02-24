MAA Ad of the Week: Ouigo by Rosa Paris

0 Shares Share

This is an interesting one, one we’re seeing more often: episodic ads. There are three bits to Rosa Paris’ new ad for Ouigo, SNCF’s low cost rail service, all with a small but pertinent tale to tell about the environmental pluses of rail travel.

And, as ever with the best French agencies, it’s a pleasure to watch while still making the point.

Britain’s Rail Delivery Group, which seems better at delivering hot air than rail services, is currently looking for an agency. Maybe they should have a look at this too.