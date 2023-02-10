MAA Ad of the Week: a blast from the past – RIP John Lewis

0 Shares Share

Not that John Lewis has expired, of course, just the longstanding partnership twixt the retailer and adam&eveDDB, birthplace of arguably the best advertising in Britain and, maybe, even the world.

Back in 2014 Christmas, the canvas for John Lewis ads, was fun and even advertising had its moments. Hundreds of people gathered outside the JL store in Oxford Street to catch a glimpse of Monty.

Doubt that it would happen now and it certainly won’t be courtesy of A&E which has turned down a repitch as the retailer reviews and, maybe, takes its life in its hands. No pressure on the new agency then.

It really is the end of an era – and not just for A&E and John Lewis.