Jennifer Coolidge squeaks like a baby dolphin in e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl spot

We’re now in peak Super Bowl advertising season, and it’s hard to stand out among the many big budget, celebrity fuelled spots, but Jennifer Coolidge – woman of the moment – is the one to do it.

For e.l.f. Cosmetics she has got together with White Lotus creator Mike White and agency Shadow for a commercial that plays to her comic strengths. She squeaks like a baby dolphin and gloats as she utters the memorable line, “I’m so dewy, people are going to complain.”

There’s more to come ahead of the big game on Sunday, including an online content series. Budget brand e.l.f. has been built on social media, and this investment in the Super Bowl is all about reaching new customers who are less likely to be perma-scrolling on TikTok etc.

MAA creative scale: 7.5