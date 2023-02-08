Industry heavyweights back Ad Net Zero US launch

0 Shares Share

Leading US trade bodies The ANA (Association of National Advertisers), the 4A’s (American Association of Advertising Agencies) and IAB have launched Ad Net Zero USA, a UK Advertising Association climate change initiative whose 50+ members represent 40% of the world’s ad spend.

The USA chapter will be led by former ad agency executive John Osborn, who was appointed Ad Net Zero USA Director in October 2022. Ad Net Zero USA’s mission is for immediate, collective industry action to decarbonize ad operations and increase the promotion of sustainable products, services, and behaviour.

The new US-based group includes many of Ad Net Zero’s global members, including Cannes Lions, dentsu, Google, Havas, IAA, Interpublic Group, Meta, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, PubMatic, Reckitt, Unilever, WARC and WPP.

ANA CEO Bob Liodice says: “The unification of efforts to reduce and measure carbon emissions is a top priority for our industry. By working with Ad Net Zero, the ANA hopes to accelerate progress among brands, media partners, and agencies toward a net zero future. The role of brands in this work is critical, as we share a responsibility together with our partners to be the driving force behind these efforts.”

4A’s President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz says: “In an ever-changing ecosystem with the need to constantly adapt and evolve, the 4A’s is proud to support the U.S. launch and chapter of Ad Net Zero. The climate crisis requires businesses to take greater responsibility and more importantly, actions, through collaborating to address immediate critical needs.

“The only way we can truly deliver the change required is for the entire industry to work together to align on common goals, definitions and metrics to transform our future.”