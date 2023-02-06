Hearts & Science wins £250m JLR global media

0 Shares Share

Omnicom’s Hearts & Science has won Jaguar Land Rover’s global media account worth a reported £250m. H&S triumphed in a pitch also involving incumbent Dentsu, WPP’s Mindshare, Havas Media Group and Jellyfish. Ebiquity advised on the pitch.

JLR’s Jaguar business is struggling in contrast to Range Rovers. JLR is now trying to position itself as an “all electrical” car company.

The win covers most regions including the UK, US, China, Japan, Australia. Dentsu previously had most of the business with Mindshare handling it in China.

Hearts & Science burst on the scene back in 2016 when it win the giant AT&T media account in the US from WPP. since then its progress has been patchy but it also handles Warner Brothers, Amgen, Reckitt Benckiser, RJ Reynolds and Peloton.