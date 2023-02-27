Grey’s Campopiano to take creative charge of McCann and McCann Worldgroup

0 Shares Share

More shuffling of the top decks at McCann – and a further sign that McCann and network structure McCann Worldgroup are becoming effectively one – Javier Campopiano, worldwide CCO at Grey Group, is to be global CCO of McCann Worldgroup and McCann.

McCann says the move “aligns the expansive suite of solutions in the McCann Worldgroup network with the creative powerhouse McCann.” Campopiano is based in Madrid.

McCann’s previous CCO Alex Lopez, a former Nike executive, left in January. Rob Reilly, McCann’s creative chairman, left to join WPP as CCO in 2021.

Campopiano says: “The last four years have been amongst the most fulfilling of my career, and since I met Daryl (Lee, McCann CEO) and the team, I haven’t stopped thinking of the endless possibilities of joining one of the most complete and exciting assemblies of brands and talent in our industry.

“These days we all have two jobs in advertising: create excellence for the assignments we work on; and make our industry a talent magnet again. And McCann Worldgroup is an exciting place to make these things happen.”

Campopiano’s departure is a poser for AKQA Grey CEO Ajaz Ahmed. The agency, a merger between Ahmed’s AKQA Group and Grey, has had its own bout of restructuring recently.