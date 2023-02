0 Shares Share

Droga5 has baffled us with some of its Barclaycard Business efforts but it’s back with a pleasingly simple campaign that actually tells you something about Barclaycard’s services (unusual for a bank as they often don’t seem to offer you any, apart from trousering your money.)

So here we go with a love-lorn goldfish and and a plant.

Pretty good. MAA creative scale: 6.5.