Dentsu hires Grammy-winning DJ and adman to head new entertainment division

0 Shares Share

Dentsu Creative has launched an entertainment division and has recruited Juan Woodbury – who this week won a Grammy for his work with performance poet J. Ivy – to run it.

Woodbury becomes global head of branded content and entertainment, based in Chicago. He has previously worked at Leo Burnett and FCB on commercials and experiential for clients including P&G, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Samsung, and at the same time, he has continued to produce music, record his own work, and carve out a career as a DJ and remixer.

At Dentsu Creative’s entertainment division, he will work alongside Cathy Boxall, global head of content, who is based in London. She has been with Dentsu since 2015 and previously worked at NBC Universal and The Walt Disney Company.

Woodbury said: “I’ve long been a passionate advocate of the power of entertainment formats to engage consumers with brands and offer brands a distinctive voice in today’s world. Dentsu Creative firmly shares my passion. The talent and toybox of capabilities at Dentsu provide an incredible jump-start for us to build the industry’s most impactful entertainment offering together.”

This makes sense for Dentsu, which has a good track record with entertainment in Japan, as a route for new growth opportunities. And Woodbury will no doubt put on a helluva Christmas party.