Dentsu among top Japanese agencies indicted for Tokyo Olympics bid-rigging

0 Shares Share

Dentsu, Hakuhodo, and ADK are among the firms and individuals facing criminal charges over bid-rigging for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dentsu Group president and CEO Hiroshi Igarashi has already admitted Dentsu’s involvement and collusion in planning and fixing the pre-Games test events and main competitions at the Olympics and Paralympics. Former ADK Holdings president Shinichi Ueno has also admitted to bribery charges.

Dentsu has already been barred from pitching for public events for a year. In a statement issued to Campaign Asia Dentsu said it would form an investigation committee, take disciplinary action against individuals involved and tighten governance.