Carlsberg puts fans first in Liverpool celebration

0 Shares Share

Carlsberg is continuing its celebration of 30 years of Liverpool FC sponsorship and its continuation of the ‘Forever Fans’ platform with a six-part series of mini-films from by The Network partners Worth Your While and Drive Studios – with fans being interviewed by famous past Liverpool players.

Here’s somewhat terrifying centre half (in his day) Sami Hyypiä, in genial mode with a fan from the Far East. Others include Ian Rush, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher,

Carlsberg global sponsorship director Louise Bach says:“You will find Liverpool FC fans in literally all corners of the world and as an audience they are highly engaged. With this campaign, we are celebrating our partnership from all angles and highlighting what great partnerships really are.”

At a time when football seems to be becoming the private plaything of crazed billionaires and nation states with dodgy human rights records, it’s good to see some a more traditional spin. How long will it last?

MAA creative scale: 6.5.